    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, and 105th Maintenance Squadron, Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, work together during routine engine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III July 14, 2021, at Travis AFB. Each C-17 engine is capable of generating 40,440 pounds of thrust and includes thrust reversers that direct the flow of air upward and forward to avoid ingestion of dust and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 18:49
    Photo ID: 6744117
    VIRIN: 210714-F-RU983-2001
    Resolution: 3600x1077
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 MXG Images [Image 20 of 20], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

