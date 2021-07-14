60 MXG Images

Airmen assigned to the 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, and 105th Maintenance Squadron, Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, work together during routine engine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III July 14, 2021, at Travis AFB. Each C-17 engine is capable of generating 40,440 pounds of thrust and includes thrust reversers that direct the flow of air upward and forward to avoid ingestion of dust and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Heide Couch)

