60 MXG Images

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stuart Ogran, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, repairs the landing gear door seal of a C-17 Globemaster III July 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Crew chiefs are responsible for coordinating aircraft care and maintenance in support of Air Mobility Command’s rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

