60 MXG Images

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Jones, left, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, and Tech. Sgt. James Griffith, 349th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, perform routine maintenance on a C-5M Super Galaxy wing during a Home Station Check inspection July 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Home Station Check inspections are conducted every 180 days to keep C-5s mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

