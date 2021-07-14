Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 MXG Images [Image 19 of 20]

    60 MXG Images

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Jones, left, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, and Tech. Sgt. James Griffith, 349th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, perform routine maintenance on a C-5M Super Galaxy wing during a Home Station Check inspection July 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Home Station Check inspections are conducted every 180 days to keep C-5s mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 18:49
    Photo ID: 6744095
    VIRIN: 210714-F-RU983-2039
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 MXG Images [Image 20 of 20], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB"
    maintainers
    "Heide Couch
    60 MXG
    60AMW PA
    All Three Jet

