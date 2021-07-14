U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Jones, left, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, and Tech. Sgt. James Griffith, 349th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, perform routine maintenance on a C-5M Super Galaxy wing during a Home Station Check inspection July 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Home Station Check inspections are conducted every 180 days to keep C-5s mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 18:49
|Photo ID:
|6744095
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-RU983-2039
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 60 MXG Images [Image 20 of 20], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
