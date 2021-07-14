U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Rivera, left, and Senior Airman Daquiel Duncan, both 105th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion specialists, Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, change the oil on a C-17 Globemaster III engine July 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Each C-17 engine is capable of generating 40,440 pounds of thrust and includes thrust reversers that direct the flow of air upward and forward to avoid ingestion of dust and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 18:49
|Photo ID:
|6744094
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-RU983-1907
|Resolution:
|3600x5400
|Size:
|14.94 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 60 MXG Images [Image 20 of 20], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT