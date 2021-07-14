60 MXG Images

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Rivera, left, and Senior Airman Daquiel Duncan, both 105th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion specialists, Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, change the oil on a C-17 Globemaster III engine July 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Each C-17 engine is capable of generating 40,440 pounds of thrust and includes thrust reversers that direct the flow of air upward and forward to avoid ingestion of dust and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US