A KC-10 Extender touches down July 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Although the KC-l0’s primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters while simultaneously carrying support personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 18:49 Photo ID: 6744089 VIRIN: 210714-F-RU983-1794 Resolution: 3600x2267 Size: 4.42 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60 MXG Images [Image 20 of 20], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.