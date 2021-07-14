A KC-10 Extender touches down July 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Although the KC-l0’s primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters while simultaneously carrying support personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 18:49
|Photo ID:
|6744089
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-RU983-1794
|Resolution:
|3600x2267
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 60 MXG Images [Image 20 of 20], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
