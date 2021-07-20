COMUSAFE Meets with Airmen defending Iceland’s airspace

Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, right, U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa commander coins Senior Airman David Warnke, left, from the 1st Combat Communications Squadron, during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 20, 2021. NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defense mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

