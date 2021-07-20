COMUSAFE Meets with Airmen defending Iceland’s airspace

Pictured from left to right, Capt. Jon Gudnason, Icelandic Coast Guard commander, Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, Michelle Yerkin, Iceland’s charge de affairs, Bryndis Kjartansdottir Iceland’s chief of defence, and Erin Sawyer pose for a group photo in front of an F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron during a tour of NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 20, 2021. The ongoing NATO operation is a peacetime mission, specific and unique to Iceland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021