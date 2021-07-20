Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, bottom right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, guides Michelle Yerkin, bottom left, Iceland’s charge de affairs, on a tour of an F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron assigned to RAF Lakenheath, UK, during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 20, 2021. NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defense mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 10:16
|Photo ID:
|6742941
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-WN564-078
|Resolution:
|7276x4851
|Size:
|20.64 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, IS
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMUSAFE Meets with Airmen defending Iceland’s airspace [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT