COMUSAFE Meets with Airmen defending Iceland’s airspace

Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, bottom right, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, guides Michelle Yerkin, bottom left, Iceland’s charge de affairs, on a tour of an F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron assigned to RAF Lakenheath, UK, during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 20, 2021. NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defense mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance members’ airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

