Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander and Bryndis Kjartansdottir, Iceland’s chief of defence, receive an intelligence briefing during NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 20, 2021. NATO Air Policing is a peacetime collective defense mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance member’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 10:15 Photo ID: 6742948 VIRIN: 210720-F-WN564-543 Resolution: 4666x3111 Size: 10.69 MB Location: KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, IS Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMUSAFE Meets with Airmen defending Iceland’s airspace [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.