    COMUSAFE Meets with Airmen defending Iceland’s airspace [Image 1 of 8]

    COMUSAFE Meets with Airmen defending Iceland’s airspace

    KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, ICELAND

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Bryndis Kjartansdottir, center left, Iceland’s chief of defence, Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian, center, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, and Captain Jon Gudnason, center right, Icelandic Coast Guard commander, hold a discussion while observing the aft section of an F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron during a tour of NATO Air Policing operations at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, July 20, 2021. For member nations who do not have the full range of air defence capabilities and assets in their own militaries, agreements exist to ensure the integrity across NATO airspace is secure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

    NATO
    Iceland
    Alert
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    COMUSAFE
    IAP

