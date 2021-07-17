LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders

Louisiana National Guard's B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment's outgoing commander, Capt. Jeff Davis, addresses the troop and official party during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, July 17, 2021. Davis has commanded B Troop since 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

