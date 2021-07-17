LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders

Capt. Zachary Neely, the incoming commander of the Louisiana National Guard's Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, receives the organizational colors from Lt. Col. Michael Poche, squadron commander of the 2-108th, during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, July 17, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

