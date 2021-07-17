LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders

Louisiana National Guard's Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment's outgoing commander, Capt. Conrad Ostler, addresses the troop and official party during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, July 17, 2021. Ostler has commanded HHT for the last year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

