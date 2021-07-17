Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders [Image 4 of 6]

    LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders

    IRAQ

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Capt. Conrad Ostler, the incoming commander of the Louisiana National Guard's B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, receives the organizational colors from Lt. Col. Michael Poche, squadron commander of the 2-108th, during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, July 17, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

    LANG
    Change of Command
    GeauxGuard
    CJTF-OIR
    TigerBrigade
    2-108thCavalry

