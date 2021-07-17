Capt. Conrad Ostler, the incoming commander of the Louisiana National Guard's B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, receives the organizational colors from Lt. Col. Michael Poche, squadron commander of the 2-108th, during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, July 17, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 10:05
|Photo ID:
|6742931
|VIRIN:
|210717-Z-CC612-2048
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|350.74 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|SHREVEPORT, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders
LEAVE A COMMENT