LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders

Capt. Conrad Ostler, the incoming commander of the Louisiana National Guard's B Troop, 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, receives the organizational colors from Lt. Col. Michael Poche, squadron commander of the 2-108th, during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, July 17, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Location: IQ (Iraq)