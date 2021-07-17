LANG Cavalry Troops welcome new commanders

Lt. Col. Michael Poche, squadron commander of the Louisiana National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, addressed the Soldiers of B Troop and gave praise to B Troop’s outgoing commander, Capt. Jeff Davis and incoming commander Capt. Conrad Ostler, during an official change of command ceremony at Erbil Air Base in Iraq, July17, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis)

