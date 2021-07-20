210720-N-LK647-0072 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 13, 2021) Tugboats from Naval Station Rota, Spain, help the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams get underway July 20, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 09:15 Photo ID: 6742903 VIRIN: 210720-N-LK647-0072 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 2.66 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210720-N-LK647-0072 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.