210720-N-LK647-0062 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 13, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Charles W. Brooks helps restore the lifelines of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) after the removal of the ship's gangplank July 20, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 09:15 Photo ID: 6742901 VIRIN: 210720-N-LK647-0062 Resolution: 4129x2949 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210720-N-LK647-0062 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.