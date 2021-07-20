210720-N-LK647-0069 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 13, 2021) Seaman Carlos A. Molina uses a forklift to move pallets during sea and anchor detail aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams July 20, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 09:15 Photo ID: 6742902 VIRIN: 210720-N-LK647-0069 Resolution: 4372x3123 Size: 2.22 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210720-N-LK647-0069 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.