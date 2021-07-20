210720-N-LK647-0074 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 13, 2021) Members of Deck Department ratchet down lines aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) July 20, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

