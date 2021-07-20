Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210720-N-LK647-0074 [Image 6 of 6]

    210720-N-LK647-0074

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210720-N-LK647-0074 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 13, 2021) Members of Deck Department ratchet down lines aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) July 20, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 09:15
    Photo ID: 6742906
    VIRIN: 210720-N-LK647-0074
    Resolution: 4545x3246
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210720-N-LK647-0074 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210720-N-LK647-0018
    210720-N-LK647-0062
    210720-N-LK647-0069
    210720-N-LK647-0072
    210720-N-LK647-0066
    210720-N-LK647-0074

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deck Department
    Underway
    Sixth Fleet
    Naval Station Rota
    Hershel "Woody" Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT