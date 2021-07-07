Polish Army Lt. Col. Zbigniew Zielonka, an instructor with the Polish Military Center for Civic Education, delivers a Polish military history lecture to U.S. Soldiers at Garrison Club, Świętoszów, Poland, July 7, 2021. The Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve, building stronger relations through mutual understanding and education to strengthen the U.S. Army's alliances and partnerships comprehensively. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Max Elliott/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 07:49
|Photo ID:
|6742812
|VIRIN:
|210707-A-ZT835-5080
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|22.27 MB
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American Soldiers learn about Polish Military History [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Soldiers Learn about Polish Military History
LEAVE A COMMENT