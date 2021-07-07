Polish Army Maj. Aleksander Wojas (left) with the Polish Military Center for Civic Education, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Palya (middle) and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Bobby Ohly, from 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division listen to a Polish military history lecture for U.S. Soldiers at Garrison Club, Świętoszów, Poland, July 7, 2021. The Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, wherein rotational units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Max Elliott/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 07:45 Photo ID: 6742803 VIRIN: 210707-A-ZT835-420 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 29.56 MB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Soldiers learn about Polish Military History [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.