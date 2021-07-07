Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Soldiers learn about Polish Military History [Image 4 of 4]

    American Soldiers learn about Polish Military History

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Max Elliott 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Polish Army Lt. Col. Zbigniew Zielonka, an instructor with the Polish Military Center for Civic Education, delivers a Polish military history lecture to U.S. Soldiers at Garrison Club, Świętoszów, Poland, July 7, 2021. The Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. Educating Soldiers leads to a stronger and more efficient organization. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Max Elliott/released)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
