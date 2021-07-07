U.S. Army Soldiers Learn about Polish Military History

Photo By Spc. Max Elliott | Polish Army Maj. Aleksander Wojas (left) with the Polish Military Center for Civic...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Max Elliott | Polish Army Maj. Aleksander Wojas (left) with the Polish Military Center for Civic Education, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Palya (middle) and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Bobby Ohly, from 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division listen to a Polish military history lecture for U.S. Soldiers at Garrison Club, Świętoszów, Poland, July 7, 2021. The Soldiers are currently deployed to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, wherein rotational units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Max Elliott/released) see less | View Image Page

At Club Garrison in the small village of Świętoszów, Poland, U.S. Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division Forward and 1st Infantry Division Forward gained a better understanding of Polish military history through a presentation meant to strengthen the bonds of the two countries.



Polish Army Lt. Col. Zbigniew Zielonka, Ph.D. in history and instructor at the Military Center for Civic Education in Warsaw, led the presentation.



"Our presentation was prepared when I was in Afghanistan, specifically for allied forces to better understand our history as a nation and as a fighting force," Zielonka said.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Noah Hill, a brigade religious affairs noncommissioned officer with 1st Armored Combat Brigade Team, 1st Cavalry Division, helped coordinate the trip, which had over 70 Soldiers attend.



“I think it's amazing to have the history of the Polish Army shared with our Soldiers on this level,” Hill Said. “I didn't realize the level and depth of history we have with the Polish military until I went to this presentation.”



The presentation was comprehensive and allowed the Soldiers to learn the rich history the Polish military possesses. It started at the beginning of the Polish Army; the Soldiers took a trip through time from medieval to modern as Zielonka guided them.



"The west of Europe and in North America, people know of the big things that happened; we also want to show the smaller occurrences and how the Polish military has conducted itself," Zielonka said.



Many of the Soldiers in attendance are part of a current nine-month rotation in Poland that is coming to an end; others are fresh arrivals and have a full rotation ahead of them.



"For our Soldiers, I think we will gain a better understanding of the Polish as a people and a military," Hill said.



Hill spent several weeks coordinating the trip and presentation, starting with the Polish-English translator Rafal Pawlowski in the Polish Army, who then further coordinated events to make the presentation possible.



"Having the Soldiers I'm around grow personally and professionally is why I coordinate these trips; it is the best part of my job as an NCO,” Hill said. "My biggest thing is that I don't want Soldiers to go to Poland and to go to Europe and not to take anything away from it; I want them to be able to tell their friends, their family, and their loved ones about what they've seen and what they've done.”



Learning about our friends, allies and partners strengthens everyone involved. The U.S. Army continues to actively educate its Soldiers and create close ties with allies and partners throughout the world.