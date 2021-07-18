Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darvin Torres-Velez and Senior Airman Robert Sheehan, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics journeymen, paint door frames at the Red Lodge Millennium Centre, Bury St Edmunds, England, July 18, 2021. Fourteen Liberty Wing volunteers donated their time to help prepare the event center for a memorial to honor Dennis Scates, one of the center's primary founders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

