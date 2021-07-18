U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Ducote, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics assistant flight chief, trims hedges at the Red Lodge Millennium Centre, Bury St Edmunds, England, July 18, 2021. Fourteen Liberty Wing volunteers donated their time to help prepare the event center for a memorial to honor Dennis Scates, one of the center's primary founders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 05:48
|Photo ID:
|6742808
|VIRIN:
|210718-F-PW483-0033
|Resolution:
|4428x3542
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
