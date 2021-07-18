U.S Air Force Senior Airman David Cochennic, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, pressure washes a walkway at the Red Lodge Millennium Centre, Bury St Edmunds, England, July 18, 2021. Liberty Wing Airmen volunteer to give back to the local community in which they live and work, fostering positive relationships between the service members and their host nation neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 05:48 Photo ID: 6742811 VIRIN: 210718-F-PW483-0038 Resolution: 4556x3645 Size: 7.52 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.