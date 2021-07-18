Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center [Image 2 of 8]

    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 48th Component Maintenance Squadron tapes off a window pane at the Red Lodge Millennium Centre, Bury St Edmunds, England, July 18, 2021. Liberty Wing Airmen volunteer to give back to the local community in which they live and work, fostering positive relationships between the service members and their host nation neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 05:48
    Photo ID: 6742805
    VIRIN: 210718-F-PW483-0030
    Resolution: 5517x3941
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center
    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center
    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center
    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center
    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center
    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center
    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center
    Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT