Liberty Wing Airmen revitalize local community center

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Yoo, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, repaints posts at the Red Lodge Millennium Centre, Bury St Edmunds, England, July 18, 2021. Fourteen Liberty Wing volunteers donated their time to help prepare the event center for a memorial to honor Dennis Scates, one of the center's primary founders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

