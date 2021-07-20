Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First female assumes command of Sierra Army Depot in depot's 79-year history [Image 5 of 5]

    First female assumes command of Sierra Army Depot in depot's 79-year history

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses attendees of the Sierra Army Depot change of command ceremony, July 20, 2021. Cory is the 43rd commander of Sierra Army Depot, established in 1942 -- and the first female to command the depot in its 79-year history.

    Cory comes to the depot after having commanded the student detachment at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

    Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.

