Lt. Col. Amy Cory, Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses attendees of the Sierra Army Depot change of command ceremony, July 20, 2021. Cory is the 43rd commander of Sierra Army Depot, established in 1942 -- and the first female to command the depot in its 79-year history.



Cory comes to the depot after having commanded the student detachment at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 18:03 Photo ID: 6742124 VIRIN: 210720-A-NW302-004 Resolution: 1974x3146 Size: 3.5 MB Location: HERLONG, CA, US Hometown: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First female assumes command of Sierra Army Depot in depot's 79-year history [Image 5 of 5], by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.