Lt. Col. Amy Cory (center), incoming Sierra Army Depot commander, recieves the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armarments Command (TACOM) guideon from Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner, U.S. Army TACOM commanding general, during the depot's change of command ceremony, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Cory is the 43rd officer -- and first female -- to command the depot in its 79-year history, dating back to 1942.



Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.



TACOM, headquartered in Warren, Michigan, is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command and manages the Army's groud equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army's total equipment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6742120 VIRIN: 210720-A-NW302-001 Resolution: 2842x2848 Size: 5.02 MB Location: HERLONG, CA, US Hometown: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First female assumes command of Sierra Army Depot in depot's 79-year history [Image 5 of 5], by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.