Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Henry leaves lasting legacy at Sierra Army Depot [Image 3 of 5]

    Henry leaves lasting legacy at Sierra Army Depot

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    Lt. Col. Russell Henry, outgoing Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses attendees of the Sierra Army Depot change of command ceremony, July 20, 2021. Henry was the 42nd commander of Sierra Army Depot, established in 1942 -- before Lt. Col. Amy Cory assumed command as the depot's 43rd commander during the same ceremony.

    Notably, Henry led the depot during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the depot became the COVID-19 personal protective eqiupment storage and distribution center for the entire U.S. Army. Henry also oversaw the institution of the Sierra Performance System -- a continuous process improvement program which overhauls daily processes and procedures on the depot.

    Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6742122
    VIRIN: 210720-A-NW302-003
    Resolution: 2242x2907
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henry leaves lasting legacy at Sierra Army Depot [Image 5 of 5], by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First female assumes command of Sierra Army Depot in depot's 79-year history
    Sierra Army Depot changes command
    Henry leaves lasting legacy at Sierra Army Depot
    Sierra Army Depot changes command
    First female assumes command of Sierra Army Depot in depot's 79-year history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    people
    change of command
    TACOM
    Sierra Army Depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT