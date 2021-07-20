Lt. Col. Russell Henry, outgoing Sierra Army Depot commander, addresses attendees of the Sierra Army Depot change of command ceremony, July 20, 2021. Henry was the 42nd commander of Sierra Army Depot, established in 1942 -- before Lt. Col. Amy Cory assumed command as the depot's 43rd commander during the same ceremony.



Notably, Henry led the depot during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the depot became the COVID-19 personal protective eqiupment storage and distribution center for the entire U.S. Army. Henry also oversaw the institution of the Sierra Performance System -- a continuous process improvement program which overhauls daily processes and procedures on the depot.



Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 18:02 Photo ID: 6742122 VIRIN: 210720-A-NW302-003 Resolution: 2242x2907 Size: 4.43 MB Location: HERLONG, CA, US Hometown: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Henry leaves lasting legacy at Sierra Army Depot [Image 5 of 5], by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.