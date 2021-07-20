Sierra Army Depot changes command

Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) commanding general, addresses attendees of Sierra Army Depot's change of command ceremony, July 20, 2021.



Werner outlined the achievements of outgoing Sierra Army Depot commander Lt. Col. Russell Henry before welcoming incoming commander Lt. Col. Amy Cory to the Sierra Army Depot and TACOM team, as the 43rd commander in the 79-year history of the depot.



Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.



TACOM, headquartered in Warren, Michigan, is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command and manages the Army's groud equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army's total equipment.

