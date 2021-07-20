Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sierra Army Depot changes command [Image 2 of 5]

    Sierra Army Depot changes command

    HERLONG, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Doug Magill 

    Sierra Army Depot

    Lt. Col. Russell E. Henry (right), outgoing Sierra Army Depot commander, passes the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armarments Command (TACOM) guideon back to Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner, U.S. Army TACOM commanding general, during the depot's change of command ceremony, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Henry served as the 42nd commander in the depot's 79-year history, dating back to 1942.

    Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.

    TACOM, headquartered in Warren, Michigan, is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command and manages the Army's groud equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army's total equipment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 18:02
    Photo ID: 6742121
    VIRIN: 210720-A-NW302-002
    Resolution: 2578x3456
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: HERLONG, CA, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sierra Army Depot changes command [Image 5 of 5], by Doug Magill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First female assumes command of Sierra Army Depot in depot's 79-year history
    Sierra Army Depot changes command
    Henry leaves lasting legacy at Sierra Army Depot
    Sierra Army Depot changes command
    First female assumes command of Sierra Army Depot in depot's 79-year history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    people
    change of command
    TACOM
    Sierra Army Depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT