Sierra Army Depot changes command

Lt. Col. Russell E. Henry (right), outgoing Sierra Army Depot commander, passes the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armarments Command (TACOM) guideon back to Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner, U.S. Army TACOM commanding general, during the depot's change of command ceremony, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Henry served as the 42nd commander in the depot's 79-year history, dating back to 1942.



Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force.



TACOM, headquartered in Warren, Michigan, is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command and manages the Army's groud equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army's total equipment.

