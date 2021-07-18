U.S. Marine Corps. Capt. Dane Collier, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, flies a KC-130J Super Hercules during inflight refueling operations in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, July 18, 2021. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of our strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 05:21 Photo ID: 6740900 VIRIN: 210718-M-ST088-1113 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.47 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.