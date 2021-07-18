Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B

U.S. Marine Corps. Capt. Dane Collier, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, flies a KC-130J Super Hercules during inflight refueling operations in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, July 18, 2021. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of our strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 05:21
|Photo ID:
|6740900
|VIRIN:
|210718-M-ST088-1113
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
