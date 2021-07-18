Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B

    TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps. Capt. Dane Collier, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, flies a KC-130J Super Hercules during inflight refueling operations in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, July 18, 2021. TS21 is Australia’s largest military exercise with the U.S. and is a demonstration of our strong alliance underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades of operating and training together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 05:21
    Photo ID: 6740900
    VIRIN: 210718-M-ST088-1113
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-152
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    RAAF
    Talisman Sabre 21

