Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Beyersdorf, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152), shadows Lance Cpl. Madeline Lawson, a loadmaster with VMGR-152, as she conducts pre-flight inspections on a KC-130J Super Hercules prior to taking off in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 from Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Queensleand, Australia, July 18, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

