Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Reinhardt, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152), supervises engine checks prior to taking off in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 from Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Queensleand, Australia, July 18, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

