Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Benjamin Reinhardt, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, observes refueling operations as F-35B Lightning II aircrafts with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 refuel in flight during aerial refueling in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, Australia, July 18, 2021. TS21, the ninth iteration and conducted since 2005, occurs biennially across Northern Australia. Australian, US and other multinational partner forces use Talisman Sabre to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

