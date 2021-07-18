Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B [Image 1 of 12]

    Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B

    TOWNSVILLE, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Madeline Lawson, a loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152), conducts pre-flight inspections on a KC-130J Super Hercules prior to taking off in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 from Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Queensleand, Australia, July 18, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bryant Rodriguez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 21: U.S. Marines with VMGR-152 conduct Aerial Refueling with F-35B [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-152
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    RAAF
    Talisman Sabre 21

