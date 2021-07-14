Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland [Image 5 of 5]

    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris has breakfast with his Soldiers before the transferring of Atlantic Resolve authority from 1st Cavalry Division to 1st Infantry Division in Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. 1st Cavalry Division Forward has completed a nine-month rotation in Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve, which is a forward presence throughout Europe that enables the U.S. to deter and defend against threats from any direction at any time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

