1st Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris has breakfast with his Soldiers before the transferring of Atlantic Resolve authority from 1st Cavalry Division to 1st Infantry Division in Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. 1st Cavalry Division Forward has completed a nine-month rotation in Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve, which is a forward presence throughout Europe that enables the U.S. to deter and defend against threats from any direction at any time. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 09:22 Photo ID: 6735613 VIRIN: 210714-Z-VV699-2003 Resolution: 6720x3924 Size: 21.59 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.