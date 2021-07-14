Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland [Image 3 of 5]

    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II (left), commander of the 1st Infantry Division, is led by Capt. Josh Gross (right), a division engineer with the 1st Infantry Division Forward, on a tour of Forward Operating Site Poznań, in Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. Gross explained the details of construction to Sims. Once complete, the renovations will accommodate future rotations of V Corps Division Forward personnel. The primary mission of the new forward headquarters will be to conduct operational planning, mission command and oversight of the rotational forces in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. There are three types of Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation and logistical (sustainment task force). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6735610
    VIRIN: 210714-Z-VV699-2004
    Resolution: 6394x4263
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
