Major General Douglas A. Sims II visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II (left), commander of the 1st Infantry Division, is led by Capt. Josh Gross (right), a division engineer with the 1st Infantry Division Forward, on a tour of Forward Operating Site Poznań, in Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. Gross explained the details of construction to Sims. Once complete, the renovations will accommodate future rotations of V Corps Division Forward personnel. The primary mission of the new forward headquarters will be to conduct operational planning, mission command and oversight of the rotational forces in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. There are three types of Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation and logistical (sustainment task force). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

