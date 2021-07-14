Major General Douglas A. Sims II visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, the 1st Infantry Division’s commander, joins enlisted Soldiers for breakfast the day prior to the division forward transfer of authority held in Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. 1st Infantry Division will be replacing 1st Cavalry Division at Forward Operating Site Poznań in support of Atlantic Resolve. There are three types of Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation and logistical (sustainment task force). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

