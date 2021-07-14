Major General Douglas A. Sims II visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II (left), commander of the 1st Infantry Division, is briefed by Capt. Josh Gross (right), a division engineer with the 1st Infantry Division Forward before the official transfer of authority ceremony at Forward Operating Site Poznań, in Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. The transfer marks the beginning of the 1st Infantry Division’s second rotation to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries using multinational training events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

