Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland [Image 2 of 5]

    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II (left), commander of the 1st Infantry Division, is briefed by Capt. Josh Gross (right), a division engineer with the 1st Infantry Division Forward before the official transfer of authority ceremony at Forward Operating Site Poznań, in Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. The transfer marks the beginning of the 1st Infantry Division’s second rotation to Poland in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries using multinational training events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 09:26
    Photo ID: 6735609
    VIRIN: 210714-Z-VV699-2005
    Resolution: 5335x3932
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland
    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland
    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland
    Major General Douglas A. Sims II visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland
    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Infantry Division
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT