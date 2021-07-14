Major General Douglas A. Sims II visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, the 1st Infantry Division’s commander, takes time to shake one of his Soldiers’ hands before breakfast while visiting Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. Sims met with Soldiers before the transfer of Atlantic Resolve authority from 1st Cavalry Division to 1st Infantry Division.1st Cavalry Division will be returning to Fort Hood, Texas, after completing a nine-month rotation in Poland. Through bilateral, joint and multinational training, Atlantic Resolve builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

