    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland [Image 1 of 5]

    Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II, the 1st Infantry Division’s commander, takes time to shake one of his Soldiers’ hands before breakfast while visiting Poznań, Poland, July 14, 2021. Sims met with Soldiers before the transfer of Atlantic Resolve authority from 1st Cavalry Division to 1st Infantry Division.1st Cavalry Division will be returning to Fort Hood, Texas, after completing a nine-month rotation in Poland. Through bilateral, joint and multinational training, Atlantic Resolve builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 09:28
    Photo ID: 6735608
    VIRIN: 210714-Z-VV699-2001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Douglas A. Sims II Visits 1st Infantry Division Forward in Poznań, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Infantry Division
    usarmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether

