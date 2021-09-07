U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville stand as U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Fife and Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), march by at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 9, 2021. The ceremony was held in honor of Lt. Gen. Pede’s retirement. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6735604
|VIRIN:
|210709-A-VS818-089
|Resolution:
|4915x3277
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
