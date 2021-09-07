Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Laura Buchta 

    Army Photo

    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville speaks during the retirement ceremony of U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 09:26
    Photo ID: 6735602
    VIRIN: 210709-A-VS818-230
    Resolution: 5534x3689
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retirement
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Conmy Hall
    Gen. James C. McConville
    Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT