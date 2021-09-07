Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville participate in Lt. Gen. Pede’s retirement ceremony at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 9, 2021. hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)

