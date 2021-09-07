U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede speaks during his retirement ceremony at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 9, 2021. Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville hosted the event. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6735603
|VIRIN:
|210709-A-VS818-262
|Resolution:
|5404x3603
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Charles N. Pede Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Laura Buchta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT