The Gift of Giving

U.S. Air Force Capt. Guy Kagere, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, poses for a photo with Nigerien Armed Forces Sergeant Souleman, FAN chaplain at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, July 8, 2021. Kagere along with the FAN chaplain are in agreement in the continued efforts of fostering partnerships between the nations and military members alike.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)

Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 Photo ID: 6735474 Location: AGADEZ, NE