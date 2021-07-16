The Gift of Giving

U.S. Air Force Capt. Guy Kagere, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, donates supplies to children at an orphanage in Agadez City, Agadez, May 5, 2021. Some of the chaplain team’s prior supply drives included a donation of school supplies to local orphanages in the Agadez region. The donated bags, pens, pencils and journals contribute towards the children’s education.

(courtesy photo)

