Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Gift of Giving [Image 5 of 6]

    The Gift of Giving

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Guy Kagere, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, donates supplies to children at an orphanage in Agadez City, Agadez, May 5, 2021. Some of the chaplain team’s prior supply drives included a donation of school supplies to local orphanages in the Agadez region. The donated bags, pens, pencils and journals contribute towards the children’s education.
    (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 06:03
    Photo ID: 6735473
    VIRIN: 210716-F-AV821-0003
    Resolution: 1034x1447
    Size: 855.52 KB
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Gift of Giving [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Gift of Giving
    The Gift of Giving
    The Gift of Giving
    The Gift of Giving
    The Gift of Giving
    The Gift of Giving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain corps
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa
    435 AEW
    Nigerien Air Base 201

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT