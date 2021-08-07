U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna N. Creveling, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Chaplain Corps religious affairs non-commissioned officer in charge, donates supplies to members from the Nigerien Armed Forces at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, July 8, 2021. The initiative of the chaplain team demonstrated their commitment to strengthening partnerships with the host nation military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 06:03
|Photo ID:
|6735470
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-AV821-0006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Gift of Giving [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT