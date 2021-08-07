Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Gift of Giving [Image 2 of 6]

    The Gift of Giving

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna N. Creveling, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Chaplain Corps religious affairs non-commissioned officer in charge, donates supplies to members from the Nigerien Armed Forces at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, July 8, 2021. The initiative of the chaplain team demonstrated their commitment to strengthening partnerships with the host nation military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 06:03
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Chaplain corps
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa
    435 AEW
    Nigerien Air Base 201

