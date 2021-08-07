U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna N. Creveling, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Chaplain Corps religious affairs non-commissioned officer in charge, donates supplies to members from the Nigerien Armed Forces at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, July 8, 2021. The initiative of the chaplain team demonstrated their commitment to strengthening partnerships with the host nation military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 06:03 Photo ID: 6735470 VIRIN: 210708-F-AV821-0006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.53 MB Location: AGADEZ, NE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Gift of Giving [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.